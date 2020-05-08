Rose R. "Rosie" Smythe
1917 - 2020
Rose R. Smythe, “Rosie” of Broomall, formerly of Lester, PA passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Rose (nee Hober) Kacsur. Rose is survived by her children Rose Crawford, Jacqueline Badey, John (Sharyn) Smythe and Michael (Melanie) Smythe. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Rose was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. At the age of 102 remembering did not come easy to her. But one thing she did remember was her love for her family and all the new additions in the family. Her Heart and mind still grew to accommodate her family. Rose had a great love for crocheting, playing cards, Bingo and going to the senior center. Her smile will leave an everlasting memory in our hearts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to social gathering restrictions, Rose’s services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
May 9, 2020
From Earth, now in Heaven, a Rose now an Angel. We will celebrate you getting you wings in Heaven. Forever loving you, Craig Smythe
Craig Smythe
Family
May 8, 2020
Mike,My sincere condolences to you and your family.Giker
Charles
Friend
May 8, 2020
Heaven just welcomed another Angel. Bette, Sister-in-law.
Bette Zencak
Family
