|
|
Rose Szurgyjlo, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothwyn, PA on Sunday March 31, 2019. Rose was born and raised in Chester prior to moving to Boothwyn 60 yrs. ago. Rose is the daughter of the late Anthony and Barbara (nee Lechissz) Meszcrecha. Predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas; her sisters Mary (Hawrylak), Caroline and brothers Anthony and Walter. Rose is survived by her son Thomas Jr. From 1942-1945 Rose worked at the Sun Ship Building Company in Chester, then 15 years with Scott Paper Company, followed by serving several years as a caregiver for the elderly. Rose was a life long member of Holy Ghost and Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainian Catholic Churches. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Thursday April 4, 2019 followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. all at Holy Myrrh-Bearers Ukrainain Catholic Church, 900 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Interment Immaculate Heart Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Memorial Contributions to Holy Myrrh-Bearers UCC at the above address. Arrg. Kaniefski, Kendus, D’Anjolell Memorial Home. www.kkdmemorial.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019