Rose “Jean” Williams Morris of Aston, PA, on Saturday November 14, 2020. Beloved sister of Arthur Williams (Marsha) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Ralph Williams Sr., and Earl Williams (Angela) of Chester, PA. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and god-son Jonathan Davis. Predeceased by her husband Ernest Morris and parents Tony A. Williams and Beaulah Mathis Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the public viewing on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Cornerstone Christian Ministries 2914 W. 9th St., Chester, PA. All visitors must adhere to safety guidelines by following social distance precautions and wearing a mask. Interment will be held at the Chester Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be sent to talbertfp.com