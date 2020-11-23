1/1
Rose Williams "Jean" Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose “Jean” Williams Morris of Aston, PA, on Saturday November 14, 2020. Beloved sister of Arthur Williams (Marsha) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Ralph Williams Sr., and Earl Williams (Angela) of Chester, PA. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and god-son Jonathan Davis. Predeceased by her husband Ernest Morris and parents Tony A. Williams and Beaulah Mathis Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the public viewing on Friday November 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Cornerstone Christian Ministries 2914 W. 9th St., Chester, PA. All visitors must adhere to safety guidelines by following social distance precautions and wearing a mask. Interment will be held at the Chester Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be sent to talbertfp.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved