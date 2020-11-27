1/1
Roseanne C. (Hogan) Saunders
1929 - 2020
(1929-2020) Roseanne C. Saunders (nee Hogan) age 91, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. “Jack” Saunders. Dear mother of Eileen Fazzio (Joseph), John Saunders (Michele), William Saunders (Barbara), Robert Saunders (Jennifer), Roseanne Margis (Chuck) and Joseph Saunders. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her sister Patricia Smith. Roseanne was an Executive Assistant at Drexel University, she also worked at the Town Talk Newspaper, where she oversaw the classified ads. She enjoyed spending time with her family, rooting on the Philadelphia sports teams, watching Jeopardy, completing crossword puzzles, and reading. A longtime member of St. Madeline Church in Ridley Park, Roseanne was a Lector at Mass and member of the St. Madeline bowling team. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Madeline Church Penn St. and Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Int. at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery will follow privately by the family. All attending visitation and Funeral Mass are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Madeline Church 110 Park St. Ridley Park, Pa 19078 or the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Office of IHM Mission Advancement 230 IHM Drive Malvern, Pa. 19355 would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 PM
Church of St. Madeline
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
Burial
Private
