1/1
Rosella T. Mrozek Adelsberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1933-2020) Rosella T. Mrozek Adelsberg, 87, of Essington died October 16, 2020. Rosella was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Adelsberg Prince; parents, John and Anna Politsky Mrozek; and siblings, John Mrozek, James Mrozek and Annette Hickey. She is survived by her children, Kevin G. Adelsberg, Kenneth F. Adelsberg (Cheryl) and Kathryn M. Haines (Barry); nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Burial: Private. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Memorial gifts may be made to the Church of St. Madeline “Keep Cool Fund,” 110 Park Street, Ridley Park, PA 19078. www.whiteluttrell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
the Church of St. Madeline
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved