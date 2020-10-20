(1933-2020) Rosella T. Mrozek Adelsberg, 87, of Essington died October 16, 2020. Rosella was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Adelsberg Prince; parents, John and Anna Politsky Mrozek; and siblings, John Mrozek, James Mrozek and Annette Hickey. She is survived by her children, Kevin G. Adelsberg, Kenneth F. Adelsberg (Cheryl) and Kathryn M. Haines (Barry); nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Thurs. Oct. 29, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Burial: Private. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required. Memorial gifts may be made to the Church of St. Madeline “Keep Cool Fund,” 110 Park Street, Ridley Park, PA 19078. www.whiteluttrell.com