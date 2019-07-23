|
Rosemarie Anderson-Gantz (nee Scheer) age 86, of Aldan, formerly a life long residence of Darby, died peacefully on July 20, 2019. Survived by her loving husband John Gantz; her cherished sons, Michael, James (Rebecca) and Paul (Jeanette) Anderson. Her adoring grandchildren, Matthew and Abigail. Daughter of the late William and Marie Scheer. Rosemarie was a retired secretary for the Steamfitters Union Local 420 where she worked for the Director of Training. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 7PM-9PM at the D’Anjolell-Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 South Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086, and on Thursday, July 25th, 10AM-11AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11AM ( ALL IN CHURCH) at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018. Interment Ss Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. Memorial Contributions in Rosemarie’s name may be made to The Catholic Charities Foundation of Greater Philadelphia, 100 North 20th Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or [email protected] Arr; Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019