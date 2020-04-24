|
Rosemarie (Williams) F. Sperratore, 74, of Ridley Township, PA passed away suddenly Wednesday April 15, 2020 in her paradise of Venice, Florida. Born in Chester, Rosemarie was raised in Milmont Park where she graduated from Notre Dame High School. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Haisch) and James Williams. “Rosie” was married for 52 years to John L. Sperratore, Jr. For over 30 years she owned and operated Sperr’s Fuel and Heating and was looking forward to spending time at her second home in Florida. She was a longtime resident of Ridley Township and was active in the community and several organizations. Rosie had many dear and long-time friends and was loved and respected by many. Some of her favorite things were cooking, baking, crocheting blankets, traveling to antique car shows, and vacationing. Rosie is survived by her husband: John L. Sperratore, Jr., her children: John (Tracie) Sperratore, III, Mark (Laura) Sperratore, and Jeneen (Tim) Callahan, her grandchildren: Morgan, McKenzie, Alessia, Connor, and Isabella. Rosie is also survived by her sister, Shirley Hitchens. Due to current restrictions, services will not be held at this time. Details will be forthcoming on a future date regarding a Memorial Service honoring Rosie after restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made. Rosie supported several charitable organizations. Two of her favorites were Knights of Columbus’ fund for the Annual Nuns’ Dinner, c/o Knights of Columbus Peace Council 4518, P.O. Box 317, Ridley Park, PA 19078 and Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020