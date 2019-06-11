Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Rosemarie Harrisson Obituary
Rosemarie Harrisson, 82, of Lansdowne, Pa., died, June 9, 2019 in Weatherly. Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late William and Marie (Rohn) Kissner. She had worked at Bell Telephone, Kmart in Clifton Heights, Pa. and also at the William Penn School District. Rosemarie was very devoted to her family and loved taking care of them. Survivors: children, Roslyn Peterson, F. David Harrisson Jr. and fiance Deborah, Charles B. Harrisson II and wife Heather, Keith T. Harrisson; a brother, Eugene Kisser and wife Sybil; sisters, Patricia Herman and Catherine, wife of Francis Schweibinz; and 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Joseph W. E. Harrisson II and daughter Marie C. (Harrisson) Kohlbrenner, a brother William Kissner and a sister Joan Barber. Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Memorial Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019
