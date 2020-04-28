Home

Rosemarie (Rosati) Salomone

(1938~2020) Rosemarie Salomone (nee Rosati), age 81, of Media, PA, passed away on April 27, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband Julian Salomone; her loving children Michele Schumacher (David), Celine Weinstein (Jeffrey) and Sam (Lora); her adoring grandchildren Julian, Justin, Brett, Jacob, Nicholas and Zachary, also her cherished sisters Sandra Rosati and Judy Lavecchia. Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemarie’s name can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated. Arr: D’Anjolell Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020
