Rosemary DePaul “Roe”, age 65 of Glenolden, formerly of Folcroft and SW Philadelphia passed away on March 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a 1971 graduate of John Bartram High School. Roe spent many years working in the OR at Misericordia Hospital. A strong woman, Rosemary courageously fought Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the past 5 years. She is predeceased by her parents Leo and Rose Mansi. Survivors: Beloved wife of Joseph DePaul, loving mother of Christine Maiorano and Joseph Maiorano, step mother of Santino (Amy) DePaul, grandmother of Gianna, Giavonna, Gino, Isabella, Braeden, Luca, and Gavin, dear sister of Dr. Michael (Nancy) Mansi, Loretta (Tom) Mansi-Nelson, Dorothy (John) Mansi-Fulginiti, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by former daughter-in-law Dawn. Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 22, at St. Gabriel’s Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood PA. Visitation: 10-11AM on Friday at the church. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Online Condolences’: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019