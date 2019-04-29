|
|
Mrs. Rosemary J. (nee Kelly) DiTaranto, 93, died peacefully at her home in Springfield surrounded by family on April 25, 2019. Mrs. DiTaranto was born in Kingston, PA and was a graduate of Larksville High School. She later graduated from the Miseracordia College for Nursing. She was a resident of Springfield for 60 years. She was a nurse at the Veterans Hospital in Philadelphia for several years before her children were born. Mrs. DiTaranto was very active at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Springfield where she was a member of the Women’s Club, the Bible Study and the staff for teaching CCD. Mrs. DiTaranto was a crossword enthusiast and an avid Bridge and Pinochle player. She spent her later years filling her days with prayers as she was devoted to God and her family. Surviving are her three son, James (Brenda), Paul, and Michael DiTaranto, her daughter, Maria (Tom) Johnson, a brother, Tom Kelly, and two sisters, Joan Stout, and Margaret Ann Zugarek, as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Rocco DiTaranto in 2017. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, May 2, after 9:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019