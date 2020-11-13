Rosemary Eldon McBride, 93, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Masonic Village where she was a resident since September 2015. Rosemary was born at home on Arlington Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA to the late Percival and Mary Hodges Salvesen. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, John, and grandson, Michael. Rosemary was the wife of the late William A.C. Eldon with whom she shared 50 years of marriage and the late Daniel J. McBride with whom she shared 10 years of marriage. Rosemary will be lovingly missed by her seven children, Mary Sue Eldon (Ted Simpson), Diane Powell (Larry), Bill (Beth), Cathy Stark (Pete), Mike (Mary), Tom (Sonya), and Bob (Jenn); ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Cynthia Macauley; and her seven McBride stepchildren and their families, with whom she shared a very special bond. Rosemary earned an Associate Degree from Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia PA. She worked as a secretary at Philco, Drexel University and Delaware County Memorial Hospital. After “retiring” to Sea Isle City NJ in 1985 with Bill, Rosemary worked as a school secretary at St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School. Bill’s career led them to live in many places, starting in Quarryville PA; then on to West Chester PA; Kings Mountain NC; Drexel Hill PA; Walpole NH; Drexel Hill PA; Tonawanda NY; and Malvern PA, before finally returning as long-time residents of Drexel Hill in 1967. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Drexel Hill and later at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sea Isle City, where she was a devoted volunteer, sang in the choir, and was active with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Rosemary was a former member of the Main Line Power Squadron with the family boat “O Buoy,” of which the family has many cherished memories. She also loved to travel, was an avid crossword puzzler, and treasured time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosemary will be remembered by all for her kind, loving and giving spirit. A memorial service and interment at the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery will be held at a later date at the convenience of family. Memorial gifts may be made to: Masonic Village Employee Appreciation Fund, Masonic Villages, c/o Human Resources, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown PA 17022; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 126 44th St., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243; or visit MasonicVillages.org
for online giving.