Rosemary T. (Rodgers) Bunting

Rosemary T. (Rodgers) Bunting Obituary
Rosemary T. (nee Rodgers) Bunting age 91, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away on March 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph R. Bunting; beloved mother of Rosemary (Kevin) Murphy, Joanie Bunting and Theresa (Steve) Winnick; sister of Charles (Joan) Rodgers; cherished grandmother of Kirsten (Eddy), Victoria Rose and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, March 21, 6 P.M. and Friday March 22, 8:30 A.M., O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass Friday March 23, 10 A.M. Church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA 19018. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
