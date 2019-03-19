|
|
Rosemary T. (nee Rodgers) Bunting age 91, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away on March 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph R. Bunting; beloved mother of Rosemary (Kevin) Murphy, Joanie Bunting and Theresa (Steve) Winnick; sister of Charles (Joan) Rodgers; cherished grandmother of Kirsten (Eddy), Victoria Rose and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, March 21, 6 P.M. and Friday March 22, 8:30 A.M., O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass Friday March 23, 10 A.M. Church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA 19018. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019