Roxanne J. Ballantini, on Aug. 6, 2019, age 57 of Newtown Square, formerly of Lexington. Graduated from Lexington High School in 1980, and Western Illinois Univ., Macomb, IL with a Bachelor Degree in Environmental Education. She was employed as an Activities Director for many YMCA’s & YWCA’s in Portland, ME, MI, MD, Northern NJ through the years and most recently worked as a Senior Activities Director at Dunwoody Village. She was active with the Wallingford Arts Ctr., where she enjoyed pottery, the Thornton Farmers Market in the Summer months and enjoyed playing organized Mahjong games. She is survived by her husband of 14 years. William Mullen; her stepsons William and Richard, and her step granddaughters Abigail, Liana and Gwen. Her father Robert J. Ballantini; her sister Regina Furry; a niece and several nephews. And a great niece. She was predeceased by her mother Betty Jo (Boswell). Relatives and friend are invited to her Memorial Service on Friday at 10;00 AM in St. Albans Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Rd. Newtown Square, PA. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment in Lexington Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 711 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 7, 2019