More Obituaries for Roxanne Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne L. (James) Thomas

Roxanne L. (James) Thomas Obituary
Roxanne L. Thomas (nee James), born October 13, 1959 of Wilmington passed suddenly February 16, 2020. Born to Joanne D. James and the late Louis F. James of Lewes, Delaware. She is survived by her loving son Stephen M. Thomas Jr. and his father Stephen M. Thomas Sr. of Boothwyn, Pa; sisters, Sandra D. Gomeau and Juanita L. James of Wilmington; brother, Rick L. James of Philadelphia; niece, Brook C. Koprivec and nephew Morris J. Pierce. She was a graduate of Chichester High School class of 1978. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life to be held at The Concordville Inn, Saturday February 29th from 5 to 8pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020
