Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
View Map
Roy De Ambrogio, 74, a resident of Sunrise at Newtown Square, PA died February 8, 2019, just two months after his beloved wife of 50 years, Janet K. De Ambrogio. Born in San Francisco, California, he received his M.S. in Informational Systems and his M.A. in Music. Roy was employed by Verizon Communications and Conrail as a Systems Analyst. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Army Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal during his service. Roy was a member of the Wounded Warrior Organization, the SPCA and the American Philatelic Society. He was an avid pianist, philatelist and birdwatcher. Roy is survived by his devoted children, Ross Anthony De Ambrogio and wife, Christine and Sheila Renee Adcock and husband, Robert; his brothers John De Ambrogio, Dana Kremesec and Jerry Kremesec; his sister Rudyne Kremesec, and 5 grandchildren. Funeral Service Saturday at 11 AM at the Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may visit Friday Evening 6-8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Parkinson Disease Association, Crozer Medical Center, Presidents Drive, Upland, PA 19013 would be greatly appreciated. Private luncheon for close family and friends immediately following the service will be at Anthony’s Ristorante & Banquet Center, 4990 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019
