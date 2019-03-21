|
Roy E. Hamilton, age 96 of Aldan, passed away on March 14, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Hamilton, son David Hamilton, and parents John and Bessie Hamilton. Survivors: Loving father of John (Colette) Hamilton, Barbara (James) Garrett, and daughter in law Patricia Hamilton, grandfather of John Jr., Brian, Elizabeth, Allyson, David Jr., Andrew, Peyton, and Sawyer, great grandfather to 14. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Walk for the Wounded, Operation First Response, 20037 Dove Hill Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019