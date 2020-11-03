Roy E. Russell, 92, recently of Ridley Park and a lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Mr. Russell graduated from Glen-Nor High School in the Class of 1946. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy serving as a radio man 3rd Class on the USS Monrovia. Afterwards he obtained his degree in business from Widener University in 1963. A retiree of Peco where he was employed for 41 years, he spent most of his tenure as a Systems Analyst in their Finance and Accounting Department. Mr. Russell served 7 years as a member of the Interboro School Board most of which was as Board Secretary. He also spent a number of years as a Norwood Borough Council person at which time he served as Vice-President and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Active socially, he was also chairman of the committee which established the Glen-Nor High School Hall of Fame. He is a member of both the Glen-Nor High School Hall of Fame and the Interboro School District Hall of Fame. Mr. Russell, at the time of his passing, was the oldest, longest, continuous member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood. He is the husband of the late Dorothea “Doss” Russell. He is survived by his children, Steven; Larry (Karin); and Connie (James); his grandchildren, Lauren and Karly; his great-granddaughter, Abigail; and his sister, Shirley Kelly. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 6th, at 11 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time Friday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the church. Due to current conditions, facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. His burial will follow in Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church at the above address would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com