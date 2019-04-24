|
Ruby Mosley Wilson, 70, of Chester, PA entered into peaceful rest at her home on April 20, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013. The public is invited to view from 9-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery- Chester, PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] ARR: Raphael M. Hunt Irving and staff of Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019