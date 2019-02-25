|
|
Russell Joseph Thompson, 66 of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Reading Hospital/Tower Health in West Reading, PA. Born January 18, 1953 in Upper Darby PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Thompson and Eleanor (Gorman) Siess. Russell was the husband of Marian “Bonnie” (Shacklock) Thompson. He had been employed by Phone America prior to retiring in 2013. Russell enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Mohnton Gun Club. Surviving along with his wife are his 3 daughters; Amy wife of Alex Gray of West Grove, PA, Carolyn wife of Daniel Haas of Harrisburg, PA, Louise Thompson fiancée of John Peoples of Claymont, DE, his brother; Robert Thompson of Hyattsville, MD, his sister; Suzanne Cutter of Lewes, DE, and 4 grandchildren; Reagan, Tyler, Caleb, and Zoey. He was predeceased by his sister Bonnie Mawson. A Visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 North Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019