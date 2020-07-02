Russell M. Phillips, age 91 of Middletown Twp., Delaware County, PA, formerly of Collingdale, PA, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Taylor Hospital Hospice. Russell was born January 14, 1929 in Darby, PA. He was a U.S Navy Veteran serving at the tail end of WWII. After coming home from the Navy, Russ worked in the trades and a majority of the time as a plumber. He then worked as a brakeman at the Pennsylvania Railroad for 32 years, the job he loved. Russ loved spending time at home with his family. Russ was a great husband and father, always providing and putting the needs of others in front of his own. He could take on any project and fix anything he set his mind to. Russ attended the Church of the Nazarene in Media, PA. He loved model railroading and created model train platforms that were realistic and detailed. He is loved by family and friends and will be missed. Survivors: Loving wife of 56 years: Kathleen A. Flynn Phillips Son: Russell “Rusty” W. Phillips Brothers: Pierce (Judith Ann) Phillips and Paul (Christine) Phillips. Visitation: Wednesday, July 8th from 11:00-11:45AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, July 8th at 12noon at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors: Montrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of the Nazarene, 1810 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com