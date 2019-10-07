Home

Russell R. Frymiare Sr. of Norwood, PA passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born October 27, 1932 in Philadelphia, to the late Harry & Frances (English) Frymiare. Russell was predeceased by his beloved wife Philomena; and brother Harry Jr. He is survived by his sons Russell Jr. (Dianna) and Mark; grandchildren Jennifer Stevenson and Valerie (Daniel) Lello; and six great-grandchildren. Russell proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Currituck. Russell invested numerous hours volunteering his time to his community and Church [St Gabriel’s]. Many knew him as a CCD teacher there. Russell was active with the boy scouts for over 70 years, during that time he received countless accolades and awards. He held a leadership position with Troop #174 at St Gabriel’s church for over 50 years and was scoutmaster for 45 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel’s Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to St. Gabriel’s Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019
