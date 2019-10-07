|
Russell R. Frymiare Sr. of Norwood, PA passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born October 27, 1932 in Philadelphia, to the late Harry & Frances (English) Frymiare. Russell was predeceased by his beloved wife Philomena; and brother Harry Jr. He is survived by his sons Russell Jr. (Dianna) and Mark; grandchildren Jennifer Stevenson and Valerie (Daniel) Lello; and six great-grandchildren. Russell proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Currituck. Russell invested numerous hours volunteering his time to his community and Church [St Gabriel’s]. Many knew him as a CCD teacher there. Russell was active with the boy scouts for over 70 years, during that time he received countless accolades and awards. He held a leadership position with Troop #174 at St Gabriel’s church for over 50 years and was scoutmaster for 45 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel’s Church, 233 Mohawk Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to St. Gabriel’s Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019