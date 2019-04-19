|
|
Russell “Russ” W. Harvey, age 88 of Christiana, PA passed away on April 18, 2019. Born in Phila., PA, he resided the past 2 years with his daughter & son-in-law, Lisa & Brian McCormick in Christiana, PA. Russ previously resided in Media, PA at Williamson Trade School from 1979-2016. Russ graduated from the Williamson Trade School in 1950 receiving his diploma in painting and decorating, afterwards serving in the Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict. In his earlier years he worked as a painter and decorator and later he was a teacher at the Williamson Trade School 36 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Lima United Methodist Church and formerly Siloam United Methodist Church and the Faith Baptist Church in Brookhaven, PA. Russ was a member of the Williamson Alumni Association. He enjoyed bowling at Conchester Lanes on the Friday Night Mix League, enjoyed various verity shows, singing the Glee Club at Williamson, and was a cross country coach for 20 years. In addition to his parents Earl and Marie Thompson Harvey, Russ is preceded in death by a son, Rusty Harvey who passed in 1980. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth S. Spessard Harvey and a daughter, Lisa (Brian) McCormick. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday 6-8PM and Wednesday 10-11AM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 11:00AM. Interment Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery, Garnet Valley, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Williamson Trade School at (www.williamson.edu). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019