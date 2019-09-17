|
Russell William Stocker, 84, of Lehighton, Pa, formerly of Folcroft, Pa. passed away on August 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on May 13, 1935 in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, to Russell and Agnes (nee Lojewski), Russ learned to work at an early age selling his Grandfather’s produce baskets to the spectators at the Mummer’s parade. Spectators would buy the baskets so they could see over the crowds. After the parade, his Grandfather had him collect the baskets. From there, Russ went from paper route to shoe shine route. Once he started working, he did not stop. Russ joined the Navy when he was 18. His tour of duty took him to both sides of the Atlantic and all through the Caribbean Islands. His ability to “read light” (to decipher Morse code from the flashes from another boat), made him an important sailor who was often on the bridge by the Captain’s side. He also plotted the ship’s course, which allowed him to know where they were headed before his shipmates. Returning to his home port of Boston, Mass., Russ met his soon to be wife, Joanne Wood. They returned to Philadelphia and married in 1955. The newlyweds settled in Folcroft, Pa where they raised their three sons William, Paul, and Darren. Russ worked for Pittsburgh Plate Glass for many years and in 1975, established his own glass business, Stocker’s Glass, in Folcroft, Pa. Russ loved the Folcroft community and the many friends and customers he met there. Two of his sons continue his legacy in Folcroft at Stocker’s Glass. After retiring from the business, Russ moved to Lehighton, Pa., where he has spent the past 24 years enjoying retirement with his loving companion, Rosemary, caring for his property and meeting many new friends. Russ is pre-deceased by his parents; sisters Ruth Sherman and Marie Wenig and his loving wife, Joanne. He is survived by his sons, William (Patti), Paul (Dorene), and Darren (Carolyn); Grandchildren, Joanne, William (Emily), Samuel, Janey, and Tricia Stocker. Russ is also survived by his loving companion, Rosemary Healy. A celebration of Russ’s life will be held at his home in Lehighton, Pa on September 28, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019