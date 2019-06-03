Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Ruth A. Blain

Ruth A. Blain Obituary
Ruth A. Blain, 73, of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Essington, PA, passed away on June 2, 2019. Born in Darby, PA in 1945, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (nee Bayer) Cherry. Ruth was a member of the Red Hat Society and she enjoyed being at the beach. She was the beloved wife of Warren N. Blain; loving mother of Jennifer Blain Dojka and the late Timothy J. Blain; adoring grandmother of Caitlyn A. Dojka and Trevor M. Dojka; predeceased by her brother, Marvin R. Cherry (Joan); also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Living God Lutheran Church, 3200 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA 19344, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 61-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019
