Ruth Ann Phyllis Grant Andes, 82 of White Horse Village, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania died on July 17, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1938 in Chester, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest of nine children of the late G. Lofton Grant and the late Rosa A. Thomas Grant and the devoted wife of the late Clemens S. Andes Jr. Ruth graduated from Chester High School in 1955 and was fond of reminding her family that she won the 9th grade math award! She worked at Scott Paper Company as a secretary in the late 1950’s. While playing on the ladies’ company softball team, she caught the attention of her future husband, Clem, who also worked at Scott Paper. They married in 1959 and followed Clem’s career at Scott Paper, which took them to Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, England, and Hong Kong. In all, they lived in 15 different houses during their marriage. In retirement, Ruth and Clem enjoyed hosting family and friends at their Hilton Head, South Carolina house and Waynesville, North Carolina house. They accumulated many friends throughout their lifetime and kept in touch with all of them. Ruth was a loving wife, attentive mother, and doting grandmother. She enjoyed sports, traveling, antiquing, and eating Bevan’s Chocolate (of Media, PA). Ruth had a great sense of humor and loved being around people. Ruth and Clem married on June 13, 1959. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth Grace Andes Brown (married to Gary Michael Brown) of Westminster, Maryland. David Clemens Andes (married to Katherine Dye Andes) of Columbia, South Carolina and John Grant Andes (married to Lisa Ferguson Andes) of West Chester, Pennsylvania. She has seven grandchildren: Liz’s children - Blake Andes Brown and Shelby Michael Brown; David’s children - Austin Luke Andes and Cameron Seth Daniel Andes; and John’s children - Ryan Christopher Andes, Kristen Elise Andes, and Kevin Matthew Andes. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Pascal of Ridley, PA and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
) in memory of Ruth Andes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service is not planned at this time. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online Condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com