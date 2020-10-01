1/1
Ruth Betty (Edwards) Novoshielski
Ruth Betty Novoshielski (Edwards), age 95, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Delaware. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Delaware County living in Prospect Park, Boothwyn and Wallingford where she raised her family. She has resided at Granite Farms Estates in Media for the last 20 years. Ruth was a graduate of Boothwyn High School and worked for several years at Sinclair. She loved to travel overseas, host and attend tea parties, and spending time together with her family. Ruth was a very giving, helpful, kind, caring, generous, and loving person who was quick witted and loved to tell stories and a joke. She was a hard worker and enjoyed performing volunteer work. Ruth was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and a beautiful person inside and out. She was the best mother ever and will be deeply missed by her children and grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Robert Norman and Margaret (Fahey) Edwards and former wife of the late John Novoshielski (2010). Survivors: her loving children: Joseph Novoshielski, Marie Edwards, Paul Novoshielski, and Ann Martignetti; 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many friends. Visitation: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Entombment: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
