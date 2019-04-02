|
Ruth E. McCandless passed away at Crozer-Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park on April 1, 2019; until recently Ruth was a resident of Plush Mill in Wallingford. Born in Philadelphia to Elsie May (Ervin) and Edward M. McCandless, Ruth was predeceased by both parents and oldest brother, Lawrence E. McCandless. Survivors include another brother Edward M. McCandless III, 5 nieces/nephews and many great-nieces/nephews. Graduating from John Bartram HS in W. Philadelphia and later relocating to Center City, Ruth embarked on a long-term and rewarding career with Keystone AAA, rising to Executive Assistant to the President. She retired in 1997. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation on Saturday April 6th from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM followed by a 12:30 PM Memorial Service celebrating Ruth’s life at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070. Interment will take place immediately following her service at Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 21st St. Phila, Pa 19103 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019