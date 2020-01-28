|
|
Ruth H. Kane, 97, of Ridley Park, Pa passed away on January 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard P. Kane and daughter of the late Henry & Mary (nee Wretzl) Jud. Ruth was a graduate of West Phila. High School. She had belonged to the Pinochle Club of 50th Street in Philadelphia; enjoyed going to the Atlantic City & Wildwood beaches, listening to talk radio, dancing at family gatherings, playing cards and Pictionary with her grandchildren. Ruth was an amazing cook and was known for her roast beef & roast pork dinners and her chocolate apple spice cake. Ruth was full of love, laughter and total commitment to her family. The most important thing to Ruth was her family and the family gatherings that they all enjoyed. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Ruth is survived by her loving sons Dennis & Edward, adoring grandchildren Christopher (Janet), Jason (AnneMarie), Dennis (Sandra), Jeffrey (Kristin) and Gregory. Also survived by her 10 cherished great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday Feb. 4th from 9:30 AM -10:30 AM at Saint Madeline Church, 400 Morton Ave. Ridley Park, Pa 19078 followed by her 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Int: Private Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020