Ruth Imburgia (nee Thomas), age 86, of Aston, PA, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was a bank teller in Aston, PA, for 40 years, until her retirement. Daughter of the late Theodore and Zelma (Biddle) Thomas. Survivors: Loving Husband of 68 years: Robert L. Imburgia. Devoted Daughter: Karen (Michael) Imburgia-Walker. Visitation: Tuesday, August 27th after 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, August 27th at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019