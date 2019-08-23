Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ruth (Thomas) Imburgia

Ruth (Thomas) Imburgia Obituary
Ruth Imburgia (nee Thomas), age 86, of Aston, PA, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was a bank teller in Aston, PA, for 40 years, until her retirement. Daughter of the late Theodore and Zelma (Biddle) Thomas. Survivors: Loving Husband of 68 years: Robert L. Imburgia. Devoted Daughter: Karen (Michael) Imburgia-Walker. Visitation: Tuesday, August 27th after 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, August 27th at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019
