|
|
On March 21, 2019, Ruth L. (nee Rabeneck) Biela, of Springfield, PA, wife of the late Walter Biela; mother of Ruth Anne Biela, Dorothy Biela, and Robert (Susan) Biela; sister of Wanda Phelps and Ralph Rabeneck; grandmother of 2 step-granddaughters, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, March 28, after 10:00 AM at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or DAV.org or to the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2545 Franklin Avenue, Secane, PA 19018. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019