More Obituaries for Ruth Biela
Ruth L. (Rabeneck) Biela

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth L. (Rabeneck) Biela Obituary
On March 21, 2019, Ruth L. (nee Rabeneck) Biela, of Springfield, PA, wife of the late Walter Biela; mother of Ruth Anne Biela, Dorothy Biela, and Robert (Susan) Biela; sister of Wanda Phelps and Ralph Rabeneck; grandmother of 2 step-granddaughters, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, March 28, after 10:00 AM at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or DAV.org or to the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2545 Franklin Avenue, Secane, PA 19018. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019
