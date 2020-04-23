|
|
Ruth Oliver Harrington, age 100, a 62 year resident of Swarthmore, PA, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ruth was born in Chester, PA, and was a 1937 graduate of Chester High School. Ruth was the Superintendent’s Secretary for the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District for 32 years. She was active and hardworking, retiring at the age of 80. Daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Bunce) Oliver; Wife of the late Ernest Harrington; sister of the late Florence O. Bishop. Survived by her nephew, Harry F. (Brenda) Bishop III. A private interment will take place at Chester Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Trainer Trinity United Methodist Church, c/o Joel Romaine, 4110 Park Lane, Aston, PA 19014. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020