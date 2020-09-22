Ruth Snell (nee Elkins), 96, of West Brandywine, PA, passed away September 17, 2020. Born April 30, 1924 in Upland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur A. and M. Evelyn (nee Wentzel) Elkins. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, William R. Snell, sons Stephen, Kent and Paul Snell, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com