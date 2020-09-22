1/
Ruth (Elkins) Snell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Snell (nee Elkins), 96, of West Brandywine, PA, passed away September 17, 2020. Born April 30, 1924 in Upland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur A. and M. Evelyn (nee Wentzel) Elkins. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, William R. Snell, sons Stephen, Kent and Paul Snell, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved