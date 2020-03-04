Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Ruth (Blythe) Trzeciak


1929 - 2020
Ruth (Blythe) Trzeciak Obituary
Ruth (Blythe) Trzeciak, age 90, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Eddystone, PA, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Pocopson Home, West Chester, PA. Ruth was born October 2, 1929 in Chester, PA, to the late George and Bridget Blythe. Ruth was employed at James May Bridal, Ridley Twp., PA, Park Avenue Shop, Swarthmore, PA, Twila Farrell, Media, PA, and retired from Talbots, Springfield, PA. Ruth was devoted to caring for her home and family. Wife of the late Henry Trzeciak; sister of the late Agnes Garvine, Margaret Flasinski, Lawrence Blythe and James Blythe Survivors: Daughters: Francine (Gary) Cwyk and Maryhelen (Joe) O’Neill. Grandchildren: Henry, Grace, Emily, Alysson and Colleen. Grandpets: Tully, Gouda, and Mikey. Visitation: Sunday evening, March 8th from 5:00-6:45PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Sunday evening, March 8th at 7:00PM at the funeral home. Interment: Private at Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Petals Please, 256 Eagleview Blvd., Suite 252, Exton, PA 19341 and/or , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020
