Ruth S. Turner of Concordville PA, died peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2019 at the age of 98. Ruth was born in Chester, PA, the youngest of five daughters, to George and Elizabeth Sloane, all of whom predeceased her. She was employed by the American Viscose Company, Marcus Hook, PA prior to becoming a homemaker and mother. Later she worked full-time for Plumbmaster, Concordville, PA. Ruth was an active and giving member of her community. She was a Charter member of the Concordville Fire Co Ladies Auxiliary performing in several official capacities. She served as vice president of the Delaware County chapter of Needlework Guild of America and volunteered for the Guild for over fifty years. Ruth met weekly with the local cancer sewing group to make bandages for cancer patients. She was active in many ways in her church, Elam United Methodist, and will be remembered for organizing a nursery for Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the church’s New Beginnings, a social and support group for women who had lost their spouse. She will always be remembered by her family, her friends and her community as having a heart full of love and acceptance, and a home open to all. Cherished mother of Nancy (Joseph) Pagano, Janet (Stephen) Roushey, Kenneth (Judy) Turner, and RuthEllen (Robert) Finucane. She was predeceased by her husband, Davis Turner. In addition to her children, she left her grandchildren, Nicole Pagano, Marc Pagano, Kelly Finucane Zimmerman, Kyle Finucane, Joshua Turner, Sarah Turner, Kevin Roushey, and Neil Roushey, and her great grandchildren, Tessa, Grace and Joey Meyer, Kayla Zimmerman, Sloane and Dominique Pagano, Neil Jr. and Stephen Roushey, all of whom brought her much joy. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service of her life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Elam United Methodist Church, Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA. Calling hours will begin at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. To honor her love of children, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elam United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School. Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home, Media, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019