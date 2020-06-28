Ryan Burkett

Ryan Michael Burkett, 36, recently of New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Ryan was born in Folcroft, PA and a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School. Professionally, he was a fine painter, a career that grew from his love and skill in drawing. He loved “going fast”, with sport cars being his preferred method, and slowing down to enjoy a day of fishing. He was very funny and had an impeccable sense of humor. He was a great storyteller and everyone who met him had a smile on their face by the end of a conversation. SURVIVORS: His parents: Anne and Jack Wisgo; siblings: Laurie Burkett (Gabe), Jack Wisgo, Anne Maylish (Joe), Denise McCrae (Dave), Nick Burkett (Tammy), Dawn Oppold, Donald Oppold, and Denise Oppold; many nieces and nephews; and birth parents: Margaret Toner and William Burkett. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. John Fisher,4225 Chichester Ave, Upper Chichester Township, PA 19061. BURIAL: Private. CONDOLENCES: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.