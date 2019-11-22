|
Ryan Michael Stocku, age 20, of Media, PA, sadly passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born, raised, and lived his entire life in Media. Ryan was active and athletic and played football, baseball, and wrestled throughout the years. Ryan broke multiple Penncrest High School wrestling records by the time he graduated in 2017. Ryan’s wrestling career continued in college as a Division I starter while attending Bloomsburg University in pursuit of a Computer Science degree. An active lifestyle including eating healthy, lifting weights, and running were all a part of his daily ritual. Ryan especially loved being outside in nature, hiking trails, climbing, and exploring. Another passion of Ryan’s was being in and around water. Riding waves, snorkeling, scuba diving, and fishing were some of his favorite activities to do while on vacation. When at home, Ryan enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family and was passionately into music of all generations. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Carol Moore, Carl Schnellenbach (Debbie), Mary Ann Stocku, and his uncle Martin Schnellenbach (Lynn). Ryan is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Michael and Kristine Stocku, cherished siblings Brendon and Brooke Stocku, and his beloved grandfather, Raymond Stocku and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Cavanagh-Patterson Family Funeral Home, 43 E. Baltimore Pike Media, PA. 19063. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St. Media Pa. 19063 followed by his funeral mass at 11:00 am. Burial: Media Cemetery, 40 Kirk Lane, Media PA 19063. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Ryan M. Stocku Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks payable to Rose Tree Media School District, 308 N. Olive St., Media, PA 19063. Attention: Heather Hogan. Indicate in check memo the “Ryan M. Stocku Memorial Scholarship Fund”.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019