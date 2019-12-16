|
|
S. Brian Priddey, 73, of Lititz, and formerly of Drexel Hill, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease for over twenty- five years. Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Geraldine (Cope) Priddey. An Army veteran, Brian served in Vietnam. He graduated from Tri State University, Indiana, and retired from Crawford Insurance as a Claims Adjuster. Brian was a member of Collenbrook United Church, Drexel Hill. Brian was the Philadelphia Eagles number one fan and an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Prior to his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Brian enjoyed spending time on the basketball court and did extensive traveling. Brian was a wealth of knowledge, always well informed in all topics. Brian is survived by his sister, Marjorie C. de Camara, of Lititz; nephew, David de Camara, married to Andrea, of San Antonio, TX, niece, Stephanie, married to Jim Marley, of West Chester, niece, Karen, married to Jeff Esbenshade, Lititz, and seven great nieces and nephews. Brian is also survived by the wonderful, caring family at United Zion Retirement Community, and his long -time friend, Kevin Henry, married to Marilyn, of Souderton, PA. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Brian’s memory to: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S E 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019