(1929-2020) Sally A. Muir (nee Ryan), 90 passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born and raised in Sayre, Pennsylvania and came to Philadelphia to attend nursing school at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. After graduation, she married and moved to Clifton Heights where she raised her five children. During Sally’s 40 year nursing career, she worked as a public health/visiting nurse in underserved areas of Delaware County. Later she started the Home Care/Hospice Department at Lankenau Hospital and worked at Main Line Health until her retirement in 1991. Sally was an avid reader who loved traveling, talking politics, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner and choir member of St. Eugene Parish in Primos. In her retirement, she stayed active doing volunteer work at her church and Blessed Virgin Mary School in Darby. Sally is survived by her children, Ryan (Gale), Kathleen Parry, Marianne Muir, Kevin (Julie) and Elizabeth McMonigle, along with 8 grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will greatly miss her wit, intelligence and love. She was predeceased by husband, Jerry Muir in 2003. Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services are private. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project
at PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675