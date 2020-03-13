|
(1940-2020) Sally Jo Pickard, formerly Sally P. Mann, 79, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on August 28, 1940 and graduated from Swarthmore High School in 1958. Sally Jo was previously married to Walter Houston Mann Jr. on November 28, 1959. She worked as a Furniture Sales Representative for Levitz Furniture for twenty-five years. She especially enjoyed quality time with family and friends. Sally Jo touched hearts with deep friendships, her profound love for family, and especially pride in the achievements of family and friends. Sally Jo is survived by her three beloved sons, Stephen Scott (Karen) Mann, Paul Donald (Yvonne) Mann, Jeffrey Allan (Beenie) Mann; and her brother, William Scott (Barbara)Pickard. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Shelby, Jessica, Joshua, Benjamin, Jeremiah, Timothy and Patrick; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur M. Pickard; and mother, Dorothy M. Pickard. Relatives and Friends may call Saturday, March 21 from 10-10:45 am, in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media. Memorial Service at 11 am, Interment Media Cemetery. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sally Jo’s memory may be made to the , www.stroke.org
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020