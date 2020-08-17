Samuel Cameron Tease, 98, of Keene, NH, formerly of Upper Providence, PA, died peacefully at his home on July 31, 2020. Mr. Tease was born on June 2, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Cameron M. and Esther Amelia Maria (Johanson) Tease. He lost his father at age six and was raised by his loving Swedish-American mother in Colorado Springs and the Philadelphia area. He graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1940. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served in active and reserve status for 42 years. He served in the South Pacific during WWII, in China, and in the Korean conflict. On Sept. 17, 1945, he married Helen Virginia Wipf, a force in her own right. They were married for 60 years and lived and raised their family at 221 Summit Road, Media. Their love of family was central to their lives and they traveled to all parts of the country to visit their grown children and help with family projects. They also had an “extended family” of friends from high school who settled in the same neighborhood after WWII, friends of their three children, neighbors and multi-generations of families who remained close to them throughout their lives. After Korea, Mr. Tease worked for over 30 years at F.J. Stokes Machine Company (later Pennwalt Corp.) in Philadelphia where he rose to International Sales Manager. He remained connected to the company and his colleagues around the world after retirement in 1985. Mr. Tease loved to travel, especially road trips, to visit family and friends. He loved cars, airplanes and Harley Davidsons and could describe every one that he owned starting in the mid-30s. He took numerous trips on his Harley cross country, and to Alaska, Mexico, and Canada after he retired. When he was 90, he sold his Harley to someone he trusted to care for it. He lived life to the fullest, clear in his vision and true to the commitments he made to his family, his friends and his country. Service, loyalty, courage and honor were part of his fiber. His legacy and adventures will live in the hearts of those who loved and knew him, and in his writings about his life which he called “A Great Trip.” Mr. Tease was predeceased by his wife Virginia, his granddaughter Allie Tease, and his grandson Sean Tease. He is survived by his son Cameron and his wife Dixie Gurian of Keene, his daughter Barbara Jeanne (BJ) and her husband Scott Goodwin of Fayetteville, N.C., and his son John of Broomfield, CO. He is also survived by granddaughters Kellie Irish of San Francisco, Calif., and Meredith and husband Bo Parfet of Boulder, CO, and grandson Trey and his wife Suzy Goodwin of Fayetteville, NC and his great- grandchildren Kaitlin Irish, Christian, Charlotte, Gabriel, and Gideon Goodwin, and Morrison and Cortland Parfet. Mr. Tease will be laid to rest at a future date in Delaware County, PA, next to his wife. Contributions in his name may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 102 W. Rose Tree Road, Media, PA 19063 or in support of our men and women in the armed services. Due to the coronavirus pandemic services will be held at a future date and are made by Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E 4th Street, Media, PA. www.haganfuneralhome.com