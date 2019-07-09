|
1927-2019 Samuel Downie Erb, 91, of Palmetto, FL, long time resident of Aston, passed away on June 1, 2019. Born and raised in Eddystone, he was the son of the late Chester Sellers and Lillian Mae Downie Erb. Sam attended Eddystone High School and excelled in academics and sports. He was president of his class, captain of the football team and also played basketball and baseball. In 1944, Sam was recognized by the American Legion for his character, honor and leadership. He attended the US Army’s Non-Commissioned Officers Academy and served in the Korean War as a Sgt. 1st Class. Sam was in the Battle of Old Baldy. After the war, Sam founded the Aston Valley Playground and its successful baseball program. He was a coach and mentor to many young men and was honored in 2012 as an inductee into Aston’s Hall of Fame. A member of Aston’s Men’s Republican Club, he won an election for Commissioner of the 7th Ward, an office he held from 1964-84. Sam went on to hold a seat on the Board of Taxation in Media. He was honored by the community with a street in his name, Erb Drive. Sam worked as a Valve Specialist and trouble shooter for Sun Oil. He retired from there in 1995 and moved to Florida. Sam was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Crystal Dantonio. Sam is survived by his wife, Joanne Buckman Erb; five daughters, Gayle (Stephen) Robistow, Deborah (Christopher) Parente, Karen (Daniel) Stuart, Sharyn (David) Nelson, and Lynda Dantonio (Late Ralph); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also, his sister, Lillian Townsend. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014, where friends may call from 10:00-10:45 AM. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or to Church of St. Joseph Building Fund are appreciated. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019