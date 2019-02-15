|
Samuel F. Gullo, Jr., 91, of Linwood passed away on Wednesday, February 13th. He was born in Marcus Hook to Sebastiano and Madelene Gullo. He was employed by the Sun Oil Company for 34 years until his retirement in 1984. He was an active member of St. John Fisher Church. In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by eight siblings. Sam is survived by his wife, Dolores Gullo; daughters, Dee DiStefano (Ron), Carol Mest (Charlie), and Diane Gullo (Jim); son, Joseph Gullo; daughter-in-law, Linda Gullo; sisters, Theresa Keenan, Josephine Howat, and Madeline DiRuso; grandchildren, Kelly DiStefano Berardi, Matthew DiStefano, Elliott Mest, Emily Mest, Graham Gullo, and Nathan Gullo; great-grandson, Chase Berardi. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 18th at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Upper Chichester, PA 19061. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Inurnment will follow in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. Donations in his name can be made to the St. John Fisher Capital Campaign. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2019