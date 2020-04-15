|
(1940-2020) Samuel J. Campagna, age 79, of Folcroft, PA, passed on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Joyce (nee Rossi) and his brother Donald. Survived by his daughters Melissa R. Dunn and Liz Marie Kulian (Angelo); also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Owen, Bella, Imajjah, Angelo, Santo, Carato Sebastian and Mateo. Sam enjoyed Puzzles, Cars, Karate, The Shore and the Philadelphia Phillies. Funeral and Interment Private. Contributions in Sam’s name, may be made to the St. Tommy More Alumni Association at stmforever.com would be appreciated Arr. Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020