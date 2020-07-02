1/1
Samuel J. Falcone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel J. Falcone, age 43, of Linwood, PA, passed away April 11, 2020. Sam was born in Upland, PA to Helen (nee King) Falcone and the late Joseph Falcone. He was a graduate of Chichester High School, Class of 1994. While in high school, Sam enjoyed playing football and practicing martial arts. He was a fan of drag racing and loved muscle cars. With his great sense of humor, Sam could light up a room. He spent a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. He is survived by his daughters Sarah Faith (Juwan), Marissa, and Breyanna, who he thought the world of, his grandson Juwan Jr., his mother, Helen, his brother, Joseph (Donna), his nephew, Joseph and his niece, Samantha. He is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Sam’s life from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600. A service will be held at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Burial
Lawn Croft Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved