Samuel J. Falcone, age 43, of Linwood, PA, passed away April 11, 2020. Sam was born in Upland, PA to Helen (nee King) Falcone and the late Joseph Falcone. He was a graduate of Chichester High School, Class of 1994. While in high school, Sam enjoyed playing football and practicing martial arts. He was a fan of drag racing and loved muscle cars. With his great sense of humor, Sam could light up a room. He spent a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. He is survived by his daughters Sarah Faith (Juwan), Marissa, and Breyanna, who he thought the world of, his grandson Juwan Jr., his mother, Helen, his brother, Joseph (Donna), his nephew, Joseph and his niece, Samantha. He is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Sam’s life from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600. A service will be held at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com