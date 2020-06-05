Mr. Samuel Lee Warren, Jr., age 79, passed away at his residence Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mr. Warren will be taken to Warren Brother’s Mortuary, 720 Spring St., Sparta, Georgia, 31087; (706) 816-6133. After a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s, Sam was called home for his eternal resting place with God, his mother and father. Sam was happily married for 60 years to Madeline and had two sons: Sam the 3rd and Carl. Sam leaves behind close family in Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Georgia. Mr. Warren was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy. He will be laid to rest in Sparta, Georgia and services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11am; funeral and burial proceedings will be performed at Warren Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 78 Warren Rd., Sparta, GA 31087.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store