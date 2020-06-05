Samuel Lee Warren Jr.
Mr. Samuel Lee Warren, Jr., age 79, passed away at his residence Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mr. Warren will be taken to Warren Brother’s Mortuary, 720 Spring St., Sparta, Georgia, 31087; (706) 816-6133. After a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s, Sam was called home for his eternal resting place with God, his mother and father. Sam was happily married for 60 years to Madeline and had two sons: Sam the 3rd and Carl. Sam leaves behind close family in Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Georgia. Mr. Warren was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy. He will be laid to rest in Sparta, Georgia and services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11am; funeral and burial proceedings will be performed at Warren Chapel AME Church Cemetery, 78 Warren Rd., Sparta, GA 31087.

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Lying in State
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Warren Chapel AME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home
906 West Flint Park Boulevard
Flint, MI 48505
(810) 789-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
DEWEY NEDDERMEYER
