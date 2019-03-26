|
Samuel R. “Sam” Christie, 86, of Springfield, formerly of South Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Elizabeth T. Christie for over 65 years. Survived by his loving children, Kathleen Minnucci (Vincent), Cynthia Jenkins, Samuel R. Christie, Jr. (Karen), Michael Christie (Jackie), Elizabeth Ann Pierce (Edward), Kevin Christie (Christine). Also survived by his sister Dolores Latta, 30 grandchildren and many many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, his daughter June Christie Murray and grandson Thomas Murray. Sam was a proud member of Steamfitters Local Union 420 for over 68 years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time in Assateague, MD with family. His greatest love was for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by all who loved him as a man of deep faith, dedicated to praying the rosary daily, and devotion to St. John Neumann. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Friday, March 29, 9:15 A.M., Church of St. Kevin, 200 West Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:45 A.M. in the Church. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Kevin’s Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019