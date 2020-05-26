Samuel Thomas Stafford, “Sammy” “Little Buddy” age 24, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Sammy was born November 3, 1995 and attended Easter Seals and Elwyn. Sammy was a parishioner at the Church of St. Joseph, Aston, PA. Grandson of the late Dolores Pearse (Nanny), Robert Pearse (Pop-Pop), and Edmond Stafford Survivors: Parents: Marge and Sam Stafford; Siblings: Ben (Abby) Stafford, Sabrina and Sophia Stafford; Aunts: Dolores (John) Mozzillo, Mary (Bob) Mermer, Frances Duffy, Christine (Joe) Laird, Debbie (Ray) O’Connell; Uncles: Bob Pearse, Bill Pearse, Dan (Patty) Pearse; Many special nurses who loved him. A private funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. Joseph, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Easter Seals (Sepa) of S. Eastern , PA, Music Therapy Department Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.